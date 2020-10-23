Genuine Parts Company (GPC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 768.29K

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is priced at $96.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $100.49 and reached a high price of $101.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $102.02. The stock touched a low price of $95.735.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Genuine Parts Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. – Sales of $4.4 billion , Down 3.4%; Excluding Divestitures, Up 0.8%. You can read further details here

Genuine Parts Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.84 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $49.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) full year performance was -7.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genuine Parts Company shares are logging -10.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.68 and $108.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1411112 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genuine Parts Company (GPC) recorded performance in the market was -8.90%, having the revenues showcasing 9.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.01B, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Genuine Parts Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.02, with a change in the price was noted +11.91. In a similar fashion, Genuine Parts Company posted a movement of +14.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 776,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPC is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genuine Parts Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genuine Parts Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.99%, alongside a downfall of -7.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.18% during last recorded quarter.