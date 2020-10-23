Gear up for the change! Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has hit the volume of 1117995

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), which is $0.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.85 after opening rate of $0.755 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.755 before closing at $0.78.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Medley Management Inc. Announces One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split; Class A Common Stock to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis at Market Open on November 2, 2020. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) (“MDLY” or the “Company”) announced today that, following the authorization granted by the stockholders at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on October 22, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) today determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to effect a reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-10 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). Accordingly, on October 22, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment (the “Certificate of Amendment”) to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the Reverse Stock Split, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2020 (the “Effective Time”). You can read further details here

Medley Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/20.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) full year performance was -75.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medley Management Inc. shares are logging -76.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) recorded performance in the market was -72.59%, having the revenues showcasing 4.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.66M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medley Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7266, with a change in the price was noted +0.3826. In a similar fashion, Medley Management Inc. posted a movement of +89.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,697,909 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Medley Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Medley Management Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.45%, alongside a downfall of -75.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.00% during last recorded quarter.