Boiling and ready to burst as Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) last month performance was -26.95%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI). It is currently valued at $0.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.48, after setting-off with the price of $0.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.47.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 4th Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced the declaration of its regular monthly dividend of $0.203125 per share of its 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:YGYIP) for each of October, November and December 2020. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020, December 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021 to holders of record as of October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash. You can read further details here

Youngevity International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6400 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/20.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) full year performance was -90.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youngevity International Inc. shares are logging -85.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7546137 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) recorded performance in the market was -85.58%, having the revenues showcasing -62.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.25M, as it employees total of 469 workers.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Youngevity International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0122, with a change in the price was noted -0.8545. In a similar fashion, Youngevity International Inc. posted a movement of -50.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 254,028 in trading volumes.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Youngevity International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Youngevity International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.99%, alongside a downfall of -90.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.10% during last recorded quarter.