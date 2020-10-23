Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.48

At the end of the latest market close, Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) was valued at $0.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.51 while reaching the peak value of $0.5106 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4711. The stock current value is $0.48.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Advaxis to Present Data from Ongoing ADXS-503 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at SITC 2020. Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced it will present an ePoster at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC 2020) to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020. You can read further details here

Advaxis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 09/25/20.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) full year performance was 49.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advaxis Inc. shares are logging -67.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441325 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) recorded performance in the market was -42.70%, having the revenues showcasing -17.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.54M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5237, with a change in the price was noted -0.3095. In a similar fashion, Advaxis Inc. posted a movement of -39.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,446,549 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Advaxis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.23%, alongside a boost of 49.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.81% during last recorded quarter.