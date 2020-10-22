Why is AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) down -56.72% from the day 1 this year?

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) is priced at $2.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.30 and reached a high price of $2.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.32. The stock touched a low price of $2.16.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded RMB 3 Million Film Ads Contracts for Multiple Well-Known Brands. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (“LGC”), a leading multimedia, advertising and theatre operating firm in Northeast China, has been awarded film advertisement contracts, totaling RMB 3 million, with multiple well-known brands such as HongQi, Bank of Communications, Country Garden, Poly etc. for cinema screen advertising during the prime time of National Day’s Golden week holiday. You can read further details here

AeroCentury Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.43 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.71 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) full year performance was -56.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroCentury Corp. shares are logging -55.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $6.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1463980 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) recorded performance in the market was -48.44%, having the revenues showcasing -21.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.43M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AeroCentury Corp. (ACY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroCentury Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, AeroCentury Corp. posted a movement of +36.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 46,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACY is recording 379.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 379.67.

Technical breakdown of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY)

Raw Stochastic average of AeroCentury Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AeroCentury Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.12%, alongside a downfall of -56.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.89% during last recorded quarter.