Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is on the roll with an average volume of 886.10K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX). It is currently valued at $1.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.73, after setting-off with the price of $1.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.65.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Soligenix Announces Phase 3 FLASH Study Continues to Demonstrate Positive Benefits in Patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. – Nearly half of all patients in Phase 3 trial continue to see sustained and statistically significant improvement in their response rates when treated with SGX301 through 18 weeks (Cycle 3), reinforcing positive SGX301 primary endpoint treatment response. You can read further details here

Soligenix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5400 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 04/09/20.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) full year performance was 87.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Soligenix Inc. shares are logging -49.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $3.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 751952 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) recorded performance in the market was 13.79%, having the revenues showcasing -25.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.11M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Soligenix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9962.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNGX is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Soligenix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Soligenix Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.38%, alongside a boost of 87.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.51% during last recorded quarter.