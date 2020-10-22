Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) was up 22.47%

At the end of the latest market close, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) was valued at $4.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.02 while reaching the peak value of $4.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.94. The stock current value is $5.01.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Bio-Path Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent for Prexigebersen in Combination with Front Line Cytidine Analogues or Bcr-Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in a Variety of Cancers. Growing Patent Estate Creates Value and Supports Key Combination Therapies. You can read further details here

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.49 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.92 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) full year performance was -66.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares are logging -61.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $12.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25115187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) recorded performance in the market was -48.81%, having the revenues showcasing -24.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.34M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.72, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 358,599 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BPTH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bio-Path Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.12%, alongside a downfall of -66.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.26% during last recorded quarter.