Recent Change of 1.94% in the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is priced at $38.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.48 and reached a high price of $38.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.61. The stock touched a low price of $37.265.

Recently in News on September 28, 2020, East West Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020. You can read further details here

East West Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.88 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $22.55 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) full year performance was -11.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, East West Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -26.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.55 and $51.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1463195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) recorded performance in the market was -21.27%, having the revenues showcasing 8.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.44B, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

Analysts verdict on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, East West Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +7.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 879,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EWBC is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of East West Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.83%, alongside a downfall of -11.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.61% during last recorded quarter.