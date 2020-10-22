Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) market price of $56.82 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) was valued at $56.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $56.66 while reaching the peak value of $57.245 and lowest value recorded on the day was $56.64. The stock current value is $56.82.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Mondelēz International Announces Pricing For Its Cash Tender Offer. Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International”) announces the pricing of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Tender Offer”) for cash up to an aggregate amount, including premium, but excluding any Accrued Interest (as defined below), of $1,000,000,000 (such amount as it may be amended, the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table (the “Notes”) from each holder (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”) of the applicable Notes, each issued under the applicable indenture, as supplemented by the applicable officers’ certificate, governing each series of Notes. The “Total Consideration” amount for each series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 14, 2020 (the “Early Tender Date”) is set forth in the table below:. You can read further details here

Mondelez International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.96 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $41.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) full year performance was 7.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mondelez International Inc. shares are logging -5.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.19 and $59.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4114769 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) recorded performance in the market was 3.16%, having the revenues showcasing 3.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.68B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Mondelez International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.13, with a change in the price was noted +4.57. In a similar fashion, Mondelez International Inc. posted a movement of +8.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,039,369 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDLZ is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.70%, alongside a boost of 7.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.53% during last recorded quarter.