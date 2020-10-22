Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is on the roll with an average volume of 49.48K in the recent 3 months

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is priced at $1.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7001 and reached a high price of $1.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.69. The stock touched a low price of $0.70.

Recently in News on September 16, 2020, Insignia Systems, Inc. Driving Partnership And Performance In Mobile Marketing. Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISIG) (“Insignia”) continues to raise the bar for partnership and performance with Insignia Mobile. You can read further details here

Insignia Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 10/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/20.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) full year performance was 79.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Insignia Systems Inc. shares are logging 27.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $1.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15138073 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) recorded performance in the market was 139.69%, having the revenues showcasing 121.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.95M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

The Analysts eye on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Insignia Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7534, with a change in the price was noted +1.0602. In a similar fashion, Insignia Systems Inc. posted a movement of +153.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,691 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISIG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Insignia Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 146.48%, alongside a boost of 79.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 150.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 185.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.52% during last recorded quarter.