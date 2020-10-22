Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) market price of $0.78 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) was valued at $0.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.698 while reaching the peak value of $0.7115 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6825. The stock current value is $0.78.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.5072 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) full year performance was -70.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares are logging -71.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2540671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recorded performance in the market was -48.53%, having the revenues showcasing -34.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.36M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Specialists analysis on Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9105, with a change in the price was noted -0.1795. In a similar fashion, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted a movement of -19.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 859,532 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.20%, alongside a downfall of -70.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.44% during last recorded quarter.