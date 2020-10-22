Here is why Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.45%

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is priced at $57.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.25 and reached a high price of $57.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.10. The stock touched a low price of $55.66.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, Casella Waste Systems Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 2,350,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,350,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $56.00 per share, before offering discounts. The offering will result in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $131.6 million to Casella, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Casella also granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 352,500 shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Casella. The offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Casella Waste Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.77 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $34.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) full year performance was 32.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares are logging -7.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.35 and $61.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1780424 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) recorded performance in the market was 23.83%, having the revenues showcasing 6.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Casella Waste Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.57, with a change in the price was noted +6.13. In a similar fashion, Casella Waste Systems Inc. posted a movement of +12.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 278,859 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CWST is recording 4.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Casella Waste Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Casella Waste Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.46%, alongside a boost of 32.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.17% during last recorded quarter.