Here is why American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.44%

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is priced at $14.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.48 and reached a high price of $17.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.10. The stock touched a low price of $16.78.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, AMSC Prices $55 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. American Superconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions, announced today that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 3,670,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. AMSC expects the gross proceeds from this offering to be $55,050,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. AMSC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. AMSC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 550,500 additional shares of its common stock. AMSC expects to close the offering, subject to customary conditions, on or about October 26, 2020. You can read further details here

American Superconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.50 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $4.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) full year performance was 88.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Superconductor Corporation shares are logging -20.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.40 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) recorded performance in the market was 117.83%, having the revenues showcasing 79.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 409.72M, as it employees total of 242 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the American Superconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.34, with a change in the price was noted +6.84. In a similar fashion, American Superconductor Corporation posted a movement of +86.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMSC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Superconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 117.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 226.96%, alongside a boost of 88.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.62% during last recorded quarter.