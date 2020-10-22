Gear up for the change! Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has hit the volume of 1277814

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is priced at $0.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.42 and reached a high price of $0.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.41. The stock touched a low price of $0.38.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, IntentKey Connected TV (CTV) Attribution Gives Brands the Ability to Measure the Effectiveness of their TV Campaigns. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces the production launch of a new feature which provides marketers with the ability to understand the effectiveness of their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns. You can read further details here

Inuvo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1100 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.0926 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) full year performance was 56.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inuvo Inc. shares are logging -65.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 314.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1277814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inuvo Inc. (INUV) recorded performance in the market was 37.27%, having the revenues showcasing -31.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.99M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Inuvo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5004, with a change in the price was noted -0.1400. In a similar fashion, Inuvo Inc. posted a movement of -26.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,980,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INUV is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Inuvo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Inuvo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.40%, alongside a boost of 56.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.52% during last recorded quarter.