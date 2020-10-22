Do Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is priced at $442.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $334.20 and reached a high price of $338.675, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $335.81. The stock touched a low price of $328.97.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Business Announces Development Agreement with Global Medical Device Company. Gresham Worldwide’s Subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd., Enters into Agreement to Develop Testing Facilities with Align Technology, Inc. You can read further details here

Align Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $459.00 on 10/22/20, with the lowest value was $127.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) full year performance was 57.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Align Technology Inc. shares are logging 28.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $127.88 and $343.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2277270 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) recorded performance in the market was 20.34%, having the revenues showcasing 12.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.47B, as it employees total of 14530 workers.

Analysts verdict on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Align Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 302.04, with a change in the price was noted +183.57. In a similar fashion, Align Technology Inc. posted a movement of +69.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 770,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Align Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.08%, alongside a boost of 57.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.29% during last recorded quarter.