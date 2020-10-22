Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.02M in the recent 3 months

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is priced at $22.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.45 and reached a high price of $21.6987, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.28. The stock touched a low price of $20.85.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, Celsius Converting Over 1,100 National Retail Chain Locations to Direct Store Delivery (DSD) Distribution Network. Celsius Holdings Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced it commenced the conversion of more than 1,100 Target Store locations to its Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution network, which now includes more than 135 regional partners and continues to grow at an accelerated pace. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.76 on 08/19/20, with the lowest value was $3.22 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 560.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 592.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.20 and $26.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752397 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was 340.58%, having the revenues showcasing 46.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 120 workers.

Specialists analysis on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.07, with a change in the price was noted +14.02. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +157.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 912,935 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 340.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 365.65%, alongside a boost of 560.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.25% during last recorded quarter.