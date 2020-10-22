Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 10.63%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), which is $14.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.71 after opening rate of $14.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.60 before closing at $14.49.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,625,000 shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. Shares of Academy’s common stock are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 2, 2020, under the ticker symbol “ASO,” and the offering is expected to close on October 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Academy has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,343,750 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares are logging 1.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $14.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1836565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) recorded performance in the market was 14.70%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASO is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.70%. The shares 11.95% in the 7-day charts.