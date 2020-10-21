Time to Buy Beat-Down Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) was valued at $12.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.51 while reaching the peak value of $12.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.43. The stock current value is $12.80.

Recently in News on October 1, 2020, Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 22nd, 2020. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on October 21, 2020. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.94 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) full year performance was -21.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares are logging -32.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.88 and $18.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1873556 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) recorded performance in the market was -27.68%, having the revenues showcasing 14.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.81B, as it employees total of 3943 workers.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +12.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,767,936 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UMPQ is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.27%, alongside a downfall of -21.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.49% during last recorded quarter.