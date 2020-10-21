Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.82M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), which is $11.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.65 after opening rate of $12.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.80 before closing at $11.85.

Recently in News on October 5, 2020, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Fisker Inc. Announce October 28, 2020 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) (“Spartan”) and Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Spartan (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the pending business combination between Spartan and Fisker is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Spartan’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of October 1, 2020 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Following the proposed business combination, Fisker, an electric vehicle maker, with a mission to make the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol (“FSR”). You can read further details here

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.60 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $9.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) full year performance was 18.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -44.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $21.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4713961 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) recorded performance in the market was 16.54%, having the revenues showcasing -14.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 654.12M.

Analysts verdict on Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.68. In a similar fashion, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +16.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,795,474 in trading volumes.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.72%, alongside a boost of 18.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.50% during last recorded quarter.