Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tengasco Inc. (TGC) was up 84.44%

At the end of the latest market close, Tengasco Inc. (TGC) was valued at $0.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.95 while reaching the peak value of $0.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.90. The stock current value is $1.79.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, Tengasco, Inc. and Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC Announce Merger Agreement. Tengasco Inc. (NYSE American: TGC) (“Tengasco”) and Riley Exploration – Permian, LLC (“Riley”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tengasco will issue approximately 203 million shares of Tengasco common stock to Riley members at the closing of the transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, the current members of Riley will own 95% of Tengasco and the current Tengasco stockholders will own the remaining 5%. In addition, Riley will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tengasco. You can read further details here

Tengasco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.3600 on 10/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.3691 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/20.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) full year performance was 58.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tengasco Inc. shares are logging 62.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 384.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60039184 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tengasco Inc. (TGC) recorded performance in the market was 98.02%, having the revenues showcasing 64.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.80M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7606, with a change in the price was noted +1.3280. In a similar fashion, Tengasco Inc. posted a movement of +240.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 631,604 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Tengasco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tengasco Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.06%, alongside a boost of 58.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.91% during last recorded quarter.