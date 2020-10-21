Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Morgan Stanley (MS) was down -1.07%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Morgan Stanley (MS). It is currently valued at $50.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $52.265, after setting-off with the price of $51.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $51.47.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, Morgan Stanley Launches Program to Provide 60 Students with Full-Four Year Scholarships to Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Scholarship will cover the tuition and living costs to eliminate financial barriers to higher education for Black college students. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.57 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $27.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 14.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -11.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.20 and $57.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4271199 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 0.68%, having the revenues showcasing 0.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.21B, as it employees total of 61596 workers.

Morgan Stanley (MS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.73, with a change in the price was noted +6.29. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +14.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,571,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.63.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.13%, alongside a boost of 14.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.92% during last recorded quarter.