Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) was up 0.99%

At the end of the latest market close, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) was valued at $39.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.31 while reaching the peak value of $40.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.04. The stock current value is $39.59.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) expects to release its 2020 third quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website http://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.44 on 09/09/20, with the lowest value was $27.54 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was 7.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -16.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.54 and $47.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2875607 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was 10.46%, having the revenues showcasing -12.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.98B, as it employees total of 23800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.82, with a change in the price was noted -2.02. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -4.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,344,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.31%, alongside a boost of 7.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.31% during last recorded quarter.