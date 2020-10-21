OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Quarterly Performance is 52.63%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) was valued at $35.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $36.26 while reaching the peak value of $37.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.90. The stock current value is $36.82.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, OneMain Holdings Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. You can read further details here

OneMain Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.92 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $12.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) full year performance was 12.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 221.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.45 and $43.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) recorded performance in the market was -1.53%, having the revenues showcasing 52.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.95B, as it employees total of 9700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the OneMain Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.00, with a change in the price was noted +13.49. In a similar fashion, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +57.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 856,522 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OMF is recording 5.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.68.

Technical breakdown of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Raw Stochastic average of OneMain Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OneMain Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 119.27%, alongside a boost of 12.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.63% during last recorded quarter.