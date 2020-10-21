MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Quarterly Performance is -10.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) was valued at $2.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.97 while reaching the peak value of $2.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.82. The stock current value is $2.83.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT FILING DEADLINE: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MEIP. Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-01543, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired MEI Pharma securities between August 2, 2017, and July 1, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

MEI Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.46 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) full year performance was 59.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MEI Pharma Inc. shares are logging -36.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 293.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1354361 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) recorded performance in the market was 14.11%, having the revenues showcasing -10.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.79M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the MEI Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, MEI Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -22.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,388,985 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MEIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MEI Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MEI Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.58%, alongside a boost of 59.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.44% during last recorded quarter.