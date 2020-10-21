Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.89M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Match Group Inc. (MTCH), which is $114.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $116.565 after opening rate of $113.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $113.22 before closing at $113.00.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, Match Group To Webcast Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 4, Match Group will publish its third quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com. You can read further details here

Match Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) full year performance was 57.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Match Group Inc. shares are logging -6.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.74 and $123.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1636365 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recorded performance in the market was 39.89%, having the revenues showcasing 23.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.59B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Match Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Match Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.52%, alongside a boost of 57.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.02% during last recorded quarter.