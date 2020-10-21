Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 53.02K in the recent 3 months

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is priced at $4.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.26 and reached a high price of $1.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.23.

Recently in News on August 31, 2020, MarinOne Wins Paid Search Technology of the Year at UK Biddable Media Awards. Marin Software has won Paid Search Technology of the Year at the UK Biddable Media Awards 2020 for its new MarinOne platform. You can read further details here

Marin Software Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0900 on 10/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) full year performance was -32.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marin Software Incorporated shares are logging 28.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 461.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 64791239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) recorded performance in the market was 9.42%, having the revenues showcasing 10.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.30M, as it employees total of 229 workers.

The Analysts eye on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3870, with a change in the price was noted +1.2900. In a similar fashion, Marin Software Incorporated posted a movement of +84.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 484,089 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRIN is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Marin Software Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Marin Software Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.85%, alongside a downfall of -32.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.22% during last recorded quarter.