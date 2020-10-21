Do NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) beta value of 1.46 signposts another twist?

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is priced at $38.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.75 and reached a high price of $40.665, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $39.69. The stock touched a low price of $37.8802.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, NanoString Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of $230.0 Million of Common Stock Including Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $230.0 million. The number of shares issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 750,000 additional shares. Net proceeds to NanoString from the offering were approximately $215.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and the estimated expenses of the offering. NanoString intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

NanoString Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.93 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $13.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) full year performance was 80.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are logging -18.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.85 and $46.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195271 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) recorded performance in the market was 37.81%, having the revenues showcasing 5.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.62B, as it employees total of 551 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NanoString Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.55, with a change in the price was noted +7.81. In a similar fashion, NanoString Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +25.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 540,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NSTG is recording 1.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.46.

Technical breakdown of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Raw Stochastic average of NanoString Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NanoString Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.94%, alongside a boost of 80.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.71% during last recorded quarter.