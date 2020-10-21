Do Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) beta value of 1.04 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), which is $608.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $622.74 after opening rate of $622.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $606.622 before closing at $617.66.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Charter Closes $1.5 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, “Charter”) today announced that its subsidiaries, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. (collectively, the “Issuers”), have closed on $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes form a part of the same series as the Issuers’ senior unsecured notes due 2032 issued on March 18, 2020, which bear interest at a rate of 4.500% per annum. The Notes were issued at a price of 103.750% of the aggregate principal amount. You can read further details here

Charter Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $663.70 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $345.67 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) full year performance was 38.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Charter Communications Inc. shares are logging -8.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $345.67 and $663.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1049566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) recorded performance in the market was 25.39%, having the revenues showcasing 7.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.22B, as it employees total of 95100 workers.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Charter Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 582.01, with a change in the price was noted +64.26. In a similar fashion, Charter Communications Inc. posted a movement of +11.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 965,546 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHTR is recording 2.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Charter Communications Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.61%, alongside a boost of 38.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.63% during last recorded quarter.