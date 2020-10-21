AutoNation Inc. (AN) Profit Margins posted 1.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of AutoNation Inc. (AN). It is currently valued at $63.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.33, after setting-off with the price of $62.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.01.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, AutoNation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, 2020. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

AutoNation Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.24 on 10/19/20, with the lowest value was $20.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) full year performance was 23.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AutoNation Inc. shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.59 and $64.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1745579 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AutoNation Inc. (AN) recorded performance in the market was 29.61%, having the revenues showcasing 29.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.56B, as it employees total of 25000 workers.

Specialists analysis on AutoNation Inc. (AN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AutoNation Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.48, with a change in the price was noted +23.55. In a similar fashion, AutoNation Inc. posted a movement of +59.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 828,476 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AN is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Raw Stochastic average of AutoNation Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.05%, alongside a boost of 23.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.03% during last recorded quarter.