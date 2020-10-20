Why is Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) up 16.43% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) was valued at $80.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.45 while reaching the peak value of $80.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $79.01. The stock current value is $79.21.

Recently in News on October 16, 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 – 8:30 a.m. ET. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2020 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.99 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $58.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was 16.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -2.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.49 and $80.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2853780 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was 15.06%, having the revenues showcasing 6.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.41B, as it employees total of 34300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.81, with a change in the price was noted +7.12. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of +9.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,354,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 27.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 25.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Colgate-Palmolive Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.18%, alongside a boost of 16.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.98% during last recorded quarter.