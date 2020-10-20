Time to Buy Beat-Down T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) was valued at $114.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $115.47 while reaching the peak value of $115.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $112.01. The stock current value is $112.75.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile USA”), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2041 (the “New 2041 Notes”), $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2051 (the “New 2051 Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 (the “2060 Notes,” and collectively with the 2031 Notes, the New 2041 Notes and the New 2051 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2041 Notes and the New 2051 Notes will constitute additional issuances of T-Mobile USA’s 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2041 and 3.300% Senior Secured Notes due 2051, respectively, of which $1,250,000,000 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount was respectively issued on October 6, 2020. The offering of the Notes is scheduled to close on October 28, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $123.42 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $63.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 38.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -8.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.50 and $123.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3035309 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 43.78%, having the revenues showcasing 6.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.98B, as it employees total of 53000 workers.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 109.89, with a change in the price was noted +13.53. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +13.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,196,521 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of T-Mobile US Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.27%, alongside a boost of 38.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.79% during last recorded quarter.