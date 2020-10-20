Reason’s why American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $143.69

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). It is currently valued at $154.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $157.54, after setting-off with the price of $156.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $153.975 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $155.72.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, American Water Supports Community by Donating Laptops to Those in Need. American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company recently donated 40 laptops to Computer Smiles to support individuals without technology access in Camden City and throughout Camden County, New Jersey. Since September 2017, Computer Smiles, a non-profit organization that rebuilds, recycles, reprograms and distributes gently used computers, has donated more than 420 laptops to children, youth and elderly residents throughout the County. You can read further details here

American Water Works Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $160.00 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $92.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) full year performance was 26.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Water Works Company Inc. shares are logging -3.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $92.00 and $160.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1174737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) recorded performance in the market was 25.78%, having the revenues showcasing 9.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.03B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Water Works Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 140.24, with a change in the price was noted +30.80. In a similar fashion, American Water Works Company Inc. posted a movement of +24.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 789,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWK is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Raw Stochastic average of American Water Works Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.19%, alongside a boost of 26.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.45% during last recorded quarter.