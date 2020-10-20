Isoray Inc. (ISR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.01

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Isoray Inc. (ISR), which is $0.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.57 after opening rate of $0.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.56 before closing at $0.57.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Isoray, Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.5 Million Public Offering. Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced the pricing of its public offering of 18,269,230 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 9,134,615 shares of common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.52 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.57 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. Isoray intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $9.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, from the offering to fund operations, research and development efforts, potential future acquisitions of complementary businesses or technologies, sales and marketing initiatives, and for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, and for general working capital purposes. You can read further details here

Isoray Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0600 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 10/20/20.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) full year performance was 83.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Isoray Inc. shares are logging -57.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $1.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4764339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Isoray Inc. (ISR) recorded performance in the market was -9.05%, having the revenues showcasing -13.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.91M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

The Analysts eye on Isoray Inc. (ISR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Isoray Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6397, with a change in the price was noted -0.2697. In a similar fashion, Isoray Inc. posted a movement of -37.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 420,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Isoray Inc. (ISR)

Raw Stochastic average of Isoray Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Isoray Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.94%, alongside a boost of 83.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.01% during last recorded quarter.