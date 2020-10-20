Gear up for the change! NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has hit the volume of 1412277

For the readers interested in the stock health of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It is currently valued at $3.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.92, after setting-off with the price of $3.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.83.

Recently in News on October 1, 2020, NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Commissioning of Poker Lake Express Pipeline and Receipt of Initial Produced Water Volumes from Exxon’s Poker Lake Development. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energy’s (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGL’s 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM. The Partnership is utilizing the new Poker Lake Express Pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, to service this dedication and transport these volumes. The Partnership expects to expand its takeaway capacity with an additional pipeline as the Poker Lake Development progresses, ultimately increasing total takeaway capacity to over 700,000 barrels per day from this development. You can read further details here

NGL Energy Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.08 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) full year performance was -68.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are logging -70.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $12.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1412277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recorded performance in the market was -68.34%, having the revenues showcasing -26.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 508.13M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted -1.59. In a similar fashion, NGL Energy Partners LP posted a movement of -30.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,218,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGL is recording 2.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.56.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NGL Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.67%, alongside a downfall of -68.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.73% during last recorded quarter.