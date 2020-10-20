Analysts Mean recommendation for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), which is $22.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.20 after opening rate of $22.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.16 before closing at $22.67.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.96 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $6.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was -19.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -39.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $36.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1245512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was -29.68%, having the revenues showcasing 33.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

Analysts verdict on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.45, with a change in the price was noted +3.61. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +19.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,876,183 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEAS is recording 222.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 220.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.30%, alongside a downfall of -19.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.45% during last recorded quarter.