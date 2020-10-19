ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) market price of $45.37 offers the impression of an exciting value play

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is priced at $45.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.22 and reached a high price of $43.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.63. The stock touched a low price of $41.76.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence. Including Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Perks & Benefits. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -29.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.83 and $64.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 794940 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) recorded performance in the market was 25.38%, having the revenues showcasing 0.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.65B, as it employees total of 1287 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZI is recording 1.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.38%. The shares increased approximately by 0.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.35% during last recorded quarter.