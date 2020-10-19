Why is PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) up 97.29% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) was valued at $204.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $204.44 while reaching the peak value of $207.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $202.22. The stock current value is $203.67.

Recently in News on September 24, 2020, PayPal Announces Recipients of $5 Million Community Partner Grants to Support and Sustain Black Businesses and Communities. PayPal Holdings, Inc. today named 20 nonprofit community partners that will receive grants and contributions totaling $5 million to support Black-owned businesses across the U.S. in their recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are part of PayPal’s $530 million commitment announced in June to support Black-owned businesses, strengthen minority communities and fight for racial equity and economic equality. You can read further details here

PayPal Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $212.45 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $82.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) full year performance was 97.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.07 and $212.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1992375 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) recorded performance in the market was 89.01%, having the revenues showcasing 14.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 238.48B, as it employees total of 23200 workers.

Analysts verdict on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

During the last month, 33 analysts gave the PayPal Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 183.67, with a change in the price was noted +54.04. In a similar fashion, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,642,994 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PYPL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PayPal Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.27%, alongside a boost of 97.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.33% during last recorded quarter.