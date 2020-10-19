Why is CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) up 84.44% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) was valued at $10.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.25 while reaching the peak value of $10.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.70. The stock current value is $9.72.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, CleanSpark Announces New Microgrid Hardware Order. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company, today announced that it has been awarded a $370,000 order for its intelligent automatic transfer switch (ATS) switchgear. The Company’s intelligent switchgear is used to automatically transfer power supply from a primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage, thus assuring uninterrupted power. These intelligent units also allow the system owner the opportunity to participate in regional energy markets when it makes financial sense to sell surplus power back to the grid. This order represents a follow-on order for a Houston, TX based energy developer specializing in natural gas turbine powered microgrids. The final deployments of these units are expected to be on multiple Texas locations of the nation’s largest retail chain. You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.14 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was 84.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging -35.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 902.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $15.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1324704 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 81.68%, having the revenues showcasing 133.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 224.73M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CleanSpark Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.25, with a change in the price was noted +7.69. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of +378.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,388,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CleanSpark Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 489.09%, alongside a boost of 84.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.65% during last recorded quarter.