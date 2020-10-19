Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) was down -1.70%

At the end of the latest market close, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) was valued at $28.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.14 while reaching the peak value of $28.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.59. The stock current value is $27.74.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, Cousins Properties Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Cousins will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The number for this call is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.cousins.com, through the “Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call” link on the Investor Relations page. You can read further details here

Cousins Properties Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.99 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $21.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) full year performance was -26.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are logging -35.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.15 and $42.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1196173 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) recorded performance in the market was -32.67%, having the revenues showcasing -2.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.19B, as it employees total of 331 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cousins Properties Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.28, with a change in the price was noted -3.15. In a similar fashion, Cousins Properties Incorporated posted a movement of -10.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 980,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUZ is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.21%, alongside a downfall of -26.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.91% during last recorded quarter.