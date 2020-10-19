Recent Change of 1.60% in the WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), which is $101.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $101.88 after opening rate of $100.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $99.92 before closing at $99.96.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend. The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63.25 cents per share on the company’s common stock. You can read further details here

WEC Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.53 on 03/17/20, with the lowest value was $68.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) full year performance was 9.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WEC Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -7.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.01 and $109.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1253504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) recorded performance in the market was 10.12%, having the revenues showcasing 12.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.53B, as it employees total of 7509 workers.

The Analysts eye on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the WEC Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.20, with a change in the price was noted +15.66. In a similar fashion, WEC Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +18.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,326,714 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEC is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical rundown of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Raw Stochastic average of WEC Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.40%.

Considering, the past performance of WEC Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.92%, alongside a boost of 9.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.67% during last recorded quarter.