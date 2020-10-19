Recent Change of 0.74% in the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is priced at $298.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $297.69 and reached a high price of $300.3699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $295.96. The stock touched a low price of $296.13.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, Air Products Launches New Community Program to Help Provide Safe and Healthy Drinking Water to China Schools. Donation of Water Purification and Dispensing Devices Benefits 17 Schools in Changzhi, Shanxi Province. You can read further details here

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $310.73 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $167.43 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) full year performance was 39.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares are logging -4.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $167.43 and $310.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1398365 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) recorded performance in the market was 26.87%, having the revenues showcasing 2.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.38B, as it employees total of 17440 workers.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 277.72, with a change in the price was noted +62.98. In a similar fashion, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. posted a movement of +26.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,042,076 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APD is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.08%, alongside a boost of 39.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.50% during last recorded quarter.