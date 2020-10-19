Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Quarterly Performance is 22.92%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) was valued at $222.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $223.47 while reaching the peak value of $226.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $222.31. The stock current value is $222.86.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2020. The dividend is payable September 11, 2020. You can read further details here

Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $226.59 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $93.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) full year performance was 21.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares are logging 0.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $93.00 and $222.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1465799 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) recorded performance in the market was 8.28%, having the revenues showcasing 22.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.68B, as it employees total of 50520 workers.

Analysts verdict on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Parker-Hannifin Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 195.99, with a change in the price was noted +39.17. In a similar fashion, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted a movement of +21.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 980,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PH is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.86%, alongside a boost of 21.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.92% during last recorded quarter.