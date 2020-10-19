IDEX Corporation (IEX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 357.83K

IDEX Corporation (IEX) is priced at $192.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $190.54 and reached a high price of $193.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $189.62. The stock touched a low price of $190.54.

IDEX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $193.14 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $104.56 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) full year performance was 20.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IDEX Corporation shares are logging 0.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $104.56 and $191.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1249854 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IDEX Corporation (IEX) recorded performance in the market was 12.05%, having the revenues showcasing 14.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.32B, as it employees total of 7439 workers.

Analysts verdict on IDEX Corporation (IEX)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the IDEX Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 170.93, with a change in the price was noted +33.52. In a similar fashion, IDEX Corporation posted a movement of +21.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 405,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IEX is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

IDEX Corporation (IEX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IDEX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IDEX Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.15%, alongside a boost of 20.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.05% during last recorded quarter.