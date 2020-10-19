Gear up for the change! Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has hit the volume of 1669348

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is priced at $72.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $70.66 and reached a high price of $74.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $71.01. The stock touched a low price of $70.615.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, ORA LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm. Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 14, 2020) – The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ORA) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management. You can read further details here

Ormat Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.07 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $53.44 for the same time period, recorded on 09/15/20.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) full year performance was -2.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ormat Technologies Inc. shares are logging -16.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.44 and $87.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1669348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) recorded performance in the market was -2.35%, having the revenues showcasing 18.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.63B, as it employees total of 1408 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ormat Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, Ormat Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +1.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 420,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORA is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Technical rundown of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

Raw Stochastic average of Ormat Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Ormat Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.98%, alongside a downfall of -2.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.36% during last recorded quarter.