Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) market price of $24.65 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) was valued at $24.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.32 while reaching the peak value of $24.975 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.21. The stock current value is $24.65.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Evoqua Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 earnings conference call Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:. You can read further details here

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.23 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $7.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) full year performance was 42.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are logging -2.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.09 and $25.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1129950 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recorded performance in the market was 30.08%, having the revenues showcasing 25.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.85B, as it employees total of 4150 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.00, with a change in the price was noted +5.54. In a similar fashion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +28.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQUA is recording 2.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.79%, alongside a boost of 42.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.89% during last recorded quarter.