Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.14

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It is currently valued at $4.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.6789, after setting-off with the price of $4.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.44.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Medigen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Adjuvant Receives Taiwan Government Subsidy with First Participant Dosed in Early October. Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC) (TPEx: 6547.TWO), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and production of vaccines and biologics, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that MVC has obtained a Taiwan government subsidy for successfully initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan. The first participant in MVC’s Phase 1 clinical trial was dosed with MVC’s COVID-19 vaccine combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 adjuvant at National Taiwan University Hospital in early October. The subsidy will be released at agreed upon milestones in the total amount of up to NT$ 472 million (US$ 16.4 million). The grant received by MVC was earmarked by the Taiwan government for purposes of research and development of a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine. You can read further details here

Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.44 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) full year performance was 4.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are logging -65.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $12.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847808 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) recorded performance in the market was -22.38%, having the revenues showcasing -62.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 504.78M, as it employees total of 231 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -10.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,893,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DVAX is recording 3.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.08.

Technical breakdown of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.37%, alongside a boost of 4.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.05% during last recorded quarter.