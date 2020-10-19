Do Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) beta value of 3.09 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), which is $10.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.20 after opening rate of $11.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.71 before closing at $11.24.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Realogy To Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Host Webcast On October 29, 2020. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, prior to the company’s webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. During this call the company will report its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update. You can read further details here

Realogy Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.88 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) full year performance was 41.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realogy Holdings Corp. shares are logging -22.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 413.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.09 and $13.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1232767 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) recorded performance in the market was 10.85%, having the revenues showcasing 39.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 10150 workers.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Realogy Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.17, with a change in the price was noted +4.42. In a similar fashion, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +70.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,046,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLGY is recording 2.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.96.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Realogy Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Realogy Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 206.57%, alongside a boost of 41.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.53% during last recorded quarter.