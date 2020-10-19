AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.61M in the recent 3 months

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is priced at $3.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.87 and reached a high price of $3.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.04. The stock touched a low price of $2.80.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, AMC Theatres® to Resume Operations on October 23 at Many Theatres in the State of New York, Which Is Vital to the Theatrical Exhibition Industry. In accordance with the recent announcement by the state of New York allowing some movie theatres to reopen, millions of New York moviegoers in Long Island and portions of Upstate New York can return to the magic of the movies beginning this Friday, October 23. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.78 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was -67.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -63.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $10.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22539095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was -58.01%, having the revenues showcasing -26.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 303.91M, as it employees total of 3952 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.93, with a change in the price was noted -1.33. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -26.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,346,115 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.05%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.40%, alongside a downfall of -67.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.75% during last recorded quarter.