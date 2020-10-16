Why is Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) up 10.06% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) was valued at $9.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.10 while reaching the peak value of $10.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.8257. The stock current value is $10.39.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today reported fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results for the 12-week period ending September 8, 2020 and provided a business update. You can read further details here

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.43 on 10/15/20, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) full year performance was 10.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares are logging 6.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 324.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.45 and $9.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1864397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) recorded performance in the market was 31.44%, having the revenues showcasing 54.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.35M, as it employees total of 7844 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Del Taco Restaurants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted +4.01. In a similar fashion, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. posted a movement of +62.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 569,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TACO is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Technical breakdown of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO)

Raw Stochastic average of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Del Taco Restaurants Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 122.96%, alongside a boost of 10.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.96% during last recorded quarter.