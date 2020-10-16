The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Profit Margins posted 9.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) was valued at $287.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $284.12 while reaching the peak value of $290.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $283.12. The stock current value is $287.54.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, The Home Depot Announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners. Breakthroughs in cooking take top two spots. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.95 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 21.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -1.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $292.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2693948 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 31.67%, having the revenues showcasing 10.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 308.01B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 266.69, with a change in the price was noted +45.06. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +18.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,690,311 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Home Depot Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.30%, alongside a boost of 21.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.43% during last recorded quarter.